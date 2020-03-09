 Skip to Content

Five local athletes named to WBCA’s All-State Teams

High School Sports

On Monday the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced their All-State teams for every division.

Five local athletes from our area were selceted.

SPASH's Leah Earnest in division one, Rhinelander's Kenedy Van Zile in division two, Colby's Hailey Voelker in division four and both Lauren Shields from Newman and Remi Geiger from Loyal in division five.

You can see the entire list of athletes named to the All-State teams as well as the honorable mentions below.

WBCA Division 1 All-State
Maddison Baker, sr., West Bend West
Angie Cera, sr., Mukwonago 
Leah Earnest, sr., Stevens Point
Mackenzie Johnson, sr., Bay Port 
Leilani Kapinus, sr., Madison Memorial 
Khamya McNeal, sr., Milwaukee King 
Natalie McNeal, sr., Germantown 
Anna Mortag, sr., Brookfield Central 
Olivia Sobczak, sr., Oconomowoc
Sitori Tanin, sr., Middleton 

Honorable Mention 
Kamorea Arnold, frosh., Germantown
Carley Duffney, jr., Green Bay Preble 
Caelan Givens, sr., Chippewa Falls
Grace Grocholski, frosh., Kettle Moraine 
Dru Henning, sr., Mukwonago 
Emily La Chapell, soph., Appleton East 
Taylor Lauterbach, sr., Appleton West
Jordan Meulemans, soph., De Pere 
Emmoni Rankins, sr., Madison Memorial 
Kendall Renard, sr., Green Bay Preble 
Maddy Schreiber, jr., Kimberly 
Maddie Walsh, sr., Arrowhead

WBCA Division 2 All-State
Jada Donaldson, sr., Beaver Dam
Erin Hedman, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower 
Macy McGlone, sr., Hortonville 
Jasmine Kondrakiewicz, sr., Pius XI Catholic 
Sammy Opichka, jr., Notre Dame 
Kammy Peppler, soph., Hortonville 
Jaddan Simmons, sr., Green Bay Southwest 
Kylie Strop, sr., River Falls 
Kenedy Van Zile, sr., Rhinelander 
Maty Wilke, jr., Beaver Dam

Honorable Mention 
Anna Breuer, sr., Slinger
Lexi Day, jr., Hortonville 
Olivia Gamoke, jr., Onalaska
Natalie Jens, jr., Beaver Dam 
Julianna Ouimette, frosh., Lakeland 
Lauren Schill, sr., Pewaukee 
Jada Spence, sr., Pius XI Catholic 
Maggie Trautsch, sr., DeForest
Alexa Thomson, sr., West De Pere 
Liz Uhl, sr., Oregon 
Chloe Van Zeeland, jr., Kaukauna  
Mahra Wieman, soph., Reedsburg

WBCA Division 3 All-State
Ella Diny, sr., Wrightstown
Bridget Froehlke, sr., Wrightstown 
Callie Genke, jr., Freedom 
Lily Krahn, soph., Prairie du Chien 
Sarah Lazar, jr., Edgewood 
Isabella Lenz, jr., Prescott 
Anna Lutz, jr., Marshall 
Sami Martin, sr., Platteville 
Peyton McGinnis, sr., Waupun
Mackenzie Tlachac, sr., Kewaunee

Honorable Mention  
Abbie Aalsma, soph., Waupun
Olivia Argall, jr., Dodgeville
Kate Benes, sr., Lake Country Lutheran
Baluck Deang, jr., Edgewood
Abi Fraaza, jr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood
Ellie Hoesley, sr., Arcadia 
Gabby Johnson, sr., Freedom 
Laura Nickel, jr., Marshall 
Josie Nies, sr., Platteville 
Maxine Paulowske, sr., Kewaskum 
Haley Rens, jr., Laconia
Grace Schmidt, soph., Watertown Luther Prep

WBCA Division 4 All-State 
Courtney Becker, sr., Aquinas 
Mesa Byom, sr,. Melrose-Mindoro 
Lexi Donarski, sr., Aquinas 
Chloe Gruszynski, sr., Crivitz 
Emily Herzberg, sr., Melrose-Mindoro 
Nicole Johnson, sr., Mineral Point 
Kylie Schmidt, jr., Mishicot 
Caroline Strande, sr., Racine Lutheran 
Taylor Theusch, sr., Aquinas 
Hailey Voelker, sr., Colby

Honorable Mention 
Breanna Ackley, jr., Stratford 
Jada Eggebrecht, soph., Phillips 
Morgann Gardner, jr., Racine Lutheran 
Mackenzie Holzwart, jr., Howards Grove 
Desiree Kleiman, jr., Mishicot 
Calette Lockington, sr., Melrose-Mindoro 
Payton Marvin, sr., Horicon 
Kameri Meredith, sr., Colfax 
Sarah Mueller, sr., Pacelli 
Tabitha Renkas, sr., Crandon 
Reagan Sorenson, jr., Unity 
Kara Troxel, jr., Bonduel 

WBCA Division 5 All-State 
Bailey Butler, jr., Black Hawk 
Hannah Butler, sr., Black Hawk 
Remi Geiger, sr., Loyal 
Karsen Kershner, sr., Bangor 
Sam Leisemann, sr., Fall River
Natalie Leuzinger, sr., Black Hawk
Brianna Nelson, sr., Eleva-Strum 
Julia Seidel, sr., Newman Catholic 
Skylar White, sr., River Ridge 
Madison Zimmer, sr., Clear Lake

Honorable Mention 
M’Kenzey Ackley, jr., Oneida Nation
Addison Baierl, sr., Columbus Catholic 
Madalyn Bohn, sr., Assumption 
Anna Caswell, sr., Wild Rose
Ziy Conner, jr., Independence 
Jadelyn Ganski, sr., Newman Catholic 
Makenna Guden, jr., Edgar
Adelynn Hyatt, jr., Cashton 
Olivia Liddicoat, sr., Iowa-Grant 
Brianna Preive, sr., Randolph
Julianna Rosen, sr., Clear Lake 
Chole Sipsas, jr., South Shore 

