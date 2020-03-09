Five local athletes named to WBCA’s All-State Teams

On Monday the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced their All-State teams for every division.

Five local athletes from our area were selceted.

SPASH's Leah Earnest in division one, Rhinelander's Kenedy Van Zile in division two, Colby's Hailey Voelker in division four and both Lauren Shields from Newman and Remi Geiger from Loyal in division five.

You can see the entire list of athletes named to the All-State teams as well as the honorable mentions below.

WBCA Division 1 All-State

Maddison Baker, sr., West Bend West

Angie Cera, sr., Mukwonago

Leah Earnest, sr., Stevens Point

Mackenzie Johnson, sr., Bay Port

Leilani Kapinus, sr., Madison Memorial

Khamya McNeal, sr., Milwaukee King

Natalie McNeal, sr., Germantown

Anna Mortag, sr., Brookfield Central

Olivia Sobczak, sr., Oconomowoc

Sitori Tanin, sr., Middleton

Honorable Mention

Kamorea Arnold, frosh., Germantown

Carley Duffney, jr., Green Bay Preble

Caelan Givens, sr., Chippewa Falls

Grace Grocholski, frosh., Kettle Moraine

Dru Henning, sr., Mukwonago

Emily La Chapell, soph., Appleton East

Taylor Lauterbach, sr., Appleton West

Jordan Meulemans, soph., De Pere

Emmoni Rankins, sr., Madison Memorial

Kendall Renard, sr., Green Bay Preble

Maddy Schreiber, jr., Kimberly

Maddie Walsh, sr., Arrowhead

WBCA Division 2 All-State

Jada Donaldson, sr., Beaver Dam

Erin Hedman, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower

Macy McGlone, sr., Hortonville

Jasmine Kondrakiewicz, sr., Pius XI Catholic

Sammy Opichka, jr., Notre Dame

Kammy Peppler, soph., Hortonville

Jaddan Simmons, sr., Green Bay Southwest

Kylie Strop, sr., River Falls

Kenedy Van Zile, sr., Rhinelander

Maty Wilke, jr., Beaver Dam

Honorable Mention

Anna Breuer, sr., Slinger

Lexi Day, jr., Hortonville

Olivia Gamoke, jr., Onalaska

Natalie Jens, jr., Beaver Dam

Julianna Ouimette, frosh., Lakeland

Lauren Schill, sr., Pewaukee

Jada Spence, sr., Pius XI Catholic

Maggie Trautsch, sr., DeForest

Alexa Thomson, sr., West De Pere

Liz Uhl, sr., Oregon

Chloe Van Zeeland, jr., Kaukauna

Mahra Wieman, soph., Reedsburg

WBCA Division 3 All-State

Ella Diny, sr., Wrightstown

Bridget Froehlke, sr., Wrightstown

Callie Genke, jr., Freedom

Lily Krahn, soph., Prairie du Chien

Sarah Lazar, jr., Edgewood

Isabella Lenz, jr., Prescott

Anna Lutz, jr., Marshall

Sami Martin, sr., Platteville

Peyton McGinnis, sr., Waupun

Mackenzie Tlachac, sr., Kewaunee

Honorable Mention

Abbie Aalsma, soph., Waupun

Olivia Argall, jr., Dodgeville

Kate Benes, sr., Lake Country Lutheran

Baluck Deang, jr., Edgewood

Abi Fraaza, jr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood

Ellie Hoesley, sr., Arcadia

Gabby Johnson, sr., Freedom

Laura Nickel, jr., Marshall

Josie Nies, sr., Platteville

Maxine Paulowske, sr., Kewaskum

Haley Rens, jr., Laconia

Grace Schmidt, soph., Watertown Luther Prep

WBCA Division 4 All-State

Courtney Becker, sr., Aquinas

Mesa Byom, sr,. Melrose-Mindoro

Lexi Donarski, sr., Aquinas

Chloe Gruszynski, sr., Crivitz

Emily Herzberg, sr., Melrose-Mindoro

Nicole Johnson, sr., Mineral Point

Kylie Schmidt, jr., Mishicot

Caroline Strande, sr., Racine Lutheran

Taylor Theusch, sr., Aquinas

Hailey Voelker, sr., Colby

Honorable Mention

Breanna Ackley, jr., Stratford

Jada Eggebrecht, soph., Phillips

Morgann Gardner, jr., Racine Lutheran

Mackenzie Holzwart, jr., Howards Grove

Desiree Kleiman, jr., Mishicot

Calette Lockington, sr., Melrose-Mindoro

Payton Marvin, sr., Horicon

Kameri Meredith, sr., Colfax

Sarah Mueller, sr., Pacelli

Tabitha Renkas, sr., Crandon

Reagan Sorenson, jr., Unity

Kara Troxel, jr., Bonduel

WBCA Division 5 All-State

Bailey Butler, jr., Black Hawk

Hannah Butler, sr., Black Hawk

Remi Geiger, sr., Loyal

Karsen Kershner, sr., Bangor

Sam Leisemann, sr., Fall River

Natalie Leuzinger, sr., Black Hawk

Brianna Nelson, sr., Eleva-Strum

Julia Seidel, sr., Newman Catholic

Skylar White, sr., River Ridge

Madison Zimmer, sr., Clear Lake

Honorable Mention

M’Kenzey Ackley, jr., Oneida Nation

Addison Baierl, sr., Columbus Catholic

Madalyn Bohn, sr., Assumption

Anna Caswell, sr., Wild Rose

Ziy Conner, jr., Independence

Jadelyn Ganski, sr., Newman Catholic

Makenna Guden, jr., Edgar

Adelynn Hyatt, jr., Cashton

Olivia Liddicoat, sr., Iowa-Grant

Brianna Preive, sr., Randolph

Julianna Rosen, sr., Clear Lake

Chole Sipsas, jr., South Shore