Five local athletes named to WBCA’s All-State Teams
On Monday the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced their All-State teams for every division.
Five local athletes from our area were selceted.
SPASH's Leah Earnest in division one, Rhinelander's Kenedy Van Zile in division two, Colby's Hailey Voelker in division four and both Lauren Shields from Newman and Remi Geiger from Loyal in division five.
You can see the entire list of athletes named to the All-State teams as well as the honorable mentions below.
WBCA Division 1 All-State
Maddison Baker, sr., West Bend West
Angie Cera, sr., Mukwonago
Leah Earnest, sr., Stevens Point
Mackenzie Johnson, sr., Bay Port
Leilani Kapinus, sr., Madison Memorial
Khamya McNeal, sr., Milwaukee King
Natalie McNeal, sr., Germantown
Anna Mortag, sr., Brookfield Central
Olivia Sobczak, sr., Oconomowoc
Sitori Tanin, sr., Middleton
Honorable Mention
Kamorea Arnold, frosh., Germantown
Carley Duffney, jr., Green Bay Preble
Caelan Givens, sr., Chippewa Falls
Grace Grocholski, frosh., Kettle Moraine
Dru Henning, sr., Mukwonago
Emily La Chapell, soph., Appleton East
Taylor Lauterbach, sr., Appleton West
Jordan Meulemans, soph., De Pere
Emmoni Rankins, sr., Madison Memorial
Kendall Renard, sr., Green Bay Preble
Maddy Schreiber, jr., Kimberly
Maddie Walsh, sr., Arrowhead
WBCA Division 2 All-State
Jada Donaldson, sr., Beaver Dam
Erin Hedman, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower
Macy McGlone, sr., Hortonville
Jasmine Kondrakiewicz, sr., Pius XI Catholic
Sammy Opichka, jr., Notre Dame
Kammy Peppler, soph., Hortonville
Jaddan Simmons, sr., Green Bay Southwest
Kylie Strop, sr., River Falls
Kenedy Van Zile, sr., Rhinelander
Maty Wilke, jr., Beaver Dam
Honorable Mention
Anna Breuer, sr., Slinger
Lexi Day, jr., Hortonville
Olivia Gamoke, jr., Onalaska
Natalie Jens, jr., Beaver Dam
Julianna Ouimette, frosh., Lakeland
Lauren Schill, sr., Pewaukee
Jada Spence, sr., Pius XI Catholic
Maggie Trautsch, sr., DeForest
Alexa Thomson, sr., West De Pere
Liz Uhl, sr., Oregon
Chloe Van Zeeland, jr., Kaukauna
Mahra Wieman, soph., Reedsburg
WBCA Division 3 All-State
Ella Diny, sr., Wrightstown
Bridget Froehlke, sr., Wrightstown
Callie Genke, jr., Freedom
Lily Krahn, soph., Prairie du Chien
Sarah Lazar, jr., Edgewood
Isabella Lenz, jr., Prescott
Anna Lutz, jr., Marshall
Sami Martin, sr., Platteville
Peyton McGinnis, sr., Waupun
Mackenzie Tlachac, sr., Kewaunee
Honorable Mention
Abbie Aalsma, soph., Waupun
Olivia Argall, jr., Dodgeville
Kate Benes, sr., Lake Country Lutheran
Baluck Deang, jr., Edgewood
Abi Fraaza, jr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood
Ellie Hoesley, sr., Arcadia
Gabby Johnson, sr., Freedom
Laura Nickel, jr., Marshall
Josie Nies, sr., Platteville
Maxine Paulowske, sr., Kewaskum
Haley Rens, jr., Laconia
Grace Schmidt, soph., Watertown Luther Prep
WBCA Division 4 All-State
Courtney Becker, sr., Aquinas
Mesa Byom, sr,. Melrose-Mindoro
Lexi Donarski, sr., Aquinas
Chloe Gruszynski, sr., Crivitz
Emily Herzberg, sr., Melrose-Mindoro
Nicole Johnson, sr., Mineral Point
Kylie Schmidt, jr., Mishicot
Caroline Strande, sr., Racine Lutheran
Taylor Theusch, sr., Aquinas
Hailey Voelker, sr., Colby
Honorable Mention
Breanna Ackley, jr., Stratford
Jada Eggebrecht, soph., Phillips
Morgann Gardner, jr., Racine Lutheran
Mackenzie Holzwart, jr., Howards Grove
Desiree Kleiman, jr., Mishicot
Calette Lockington, sr., Melrose-Mindoro
Payton Marvin, sr., Horicon
Kameri Meredith, sr., Colfax
Sarah Mueller, sr., Pacelli
Tabitha Renkas, sr., Crandon
Reagan Sorenson, jr., Unity
Kara Troxel, jr., Bonduel
WBCA Division 5 All-State
Bailey Butler, jr., Black Hawk
Hannah Butler, sr., Black Hawk
Remi Geiger, sr., Loyal
Karsen Kershner, sr., Bangor
Sam Leisemann, sr., Fall River
Natalie Leuzinger, sr., Black Hawk
Brianna Nelson, sr., Eleva-Strum
Julia Seidel, sr., Newman Catholic
Skylar White, sr., River Ridge
Madison Zimmer, sr., Clear Lake
Honorable Mention
M’Kenzey Ackley, jr., Oneida Nation
Addison Baierl, sr., Columbus Catholic
Madalyn Bohn, sr., Assumption
Anna Caswell, sr., Wild Rose
Ziy Conner, jr., Independence
Jadelyn Ganski, sr., Newman Catholic
Makenna Guden, jr., Edgar
Adelynn Hyatt, jr., Cashton
Olivia Liddicoat, sr., Iowa-Grant
Brianna Preive, sr., Randolph
Julianna Rosen, sr., Clear Lake
Chole Sipsas, jr., South Shore