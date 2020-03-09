BREAKING: Wausau Ginseng Festival postponed until 2022

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Officials announced Monday morning that the annual International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival will be postponed immediately until 2022.

They say the decision is due to concerns of the coronavirus, as well as difficulties in securing travel.

They continue by saying they hope the absence of the festival this year and in 2021 will allow farmers and growers to focus on their businesses here at home.

This story is still developing.