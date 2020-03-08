 Skip to Content

Sauk Prairie Police looking for armed, dangerous men following attempted homicide

6:12 pm News, Wisconsin News

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- The Sauk Prairie Police Department is searching for a vehicle in connection to an attempted homicide that took place in Sauk City on Sunday.

According to the Sauk Prairie police, one person was shot multiple times in a driveway on the 200 block of Monroe Street. That person was taken to the hospital.

Police say that the shooter and victim knew each other.

Police are looking for a silver 2003, four-door, Buick Century that has lots of rust and damage to the passenger side that was involved in the shooting. The vehicle has a Wisconsin plate, ACY-7614.

Two men were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. The passenger was wearing orange, blue and black sweatshirt.

Officials have identified, Gunnar Tempest, 23, as a person of interest in connection to the attempted homicide.

According to police, the two men are dangerous and should not be confronted. If you see them, call 911.

Tom Lally

Related Articles

Skip to content