Sauk Prairie Police looking for armed, dangerous men following attempted homicide

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- The Sauk Prairie Police Department is searching for a vehicle in connection to an attempted homicide that took place in Sauk City on Sunday.

According to the Sauk Prairie police, one person was shot multiple times in a driveway on the 200 block of Monroe Street. That person was taken to the hospital.

Police say that the shooter and victim knew each other.

Police are looking for a silver 2003, four-door, Buick Century that has lots of rust and damage to the passenger side that was involved in the shooting. The vehicle has a Wisconsin plate, ACY-7614.

Two men were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. The passenger was wearing orange, blue and black sweatshirt.

Officials have identified, Gunnar Tempest, 23, as a person of interest in connection to the attempted homicide.

According to police, the two men are dangerous and should not be confronted. If you see them, call 911.