Residents walk to protect the Wolf River

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Thousands of people rely on the Wolf River, whether that be work, hunting, fishing or just living.

In late January Badger Minerals, a Michigan-based company announced plans to drill several holes to learn more about minerals under Wisconsin's snowy surface.

"We have 15,000 lakes and thousands of miles of streams and rivers and it's just the wrong place to do it," said Ron James, an Investor in Oneida County.

But not everyone is happy about it, so they're speaking up, walking through Crandon to let their voices be heard.

"Today (Sunday) is our first action to show the importance of the Wolf River and the threat that metallic sulfide mining will cause poses to this area," said Ron. He went on to say, "we don't want to see our business investments our property value and our health go by the wayside."

Some of the holes would likely be 400 feet deep, all within a few thousand feet of the Wolf River.

And for the people in the community comes the question of what about us, the animals, the trees, the wildlife?

"Every time it's been done in America it has freed up arsonic lead and mercury because these sulfites which are copper and zinc are always bound up and sulfuric acid barring rock, people's lives are at stake," said Ron.

If the drilling happens it would be the first mining-related exploratory drilling in Oneida County since the '80s.

According to our news partner WXPR Public Radio, a consultant for Badger Minerals emphasized they are not mining but test drilling and the location was chosen because of the previous exploration in the same spot.