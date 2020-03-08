Rain and some snow at times this week

Evening: Partly cloudy, mild. Gradually diminishing wind.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, mild. Slight chance of showers or some drizzle north of Wausau.

Low: 38

Wind: South diminishing to 6-15

Monday: Cloudy, light rain likely, possibly mixed with drizzle at times. Fog possible. Snow could mix-in during the afternoon north.

High: 43

Wind: SW/W 5-10 becoming NW/N 6-15

The mild weekend continued today, as the south winds combined with generous sunshine to lead to highs in the ranging from the upper 40s to around 60.

The week ahead will be cooler, but still be at or somewhat above seasonal averages.

Several waves of low pressure are forecast to track through the region during the week. The first will come through Monday, bringing light rain which could mix with snow north of Wausau during the afternoon. Fog will also be possible. There will be a chance of mixed rain, sleet, and snow during the evening as the system moves to the east.

The next low pressure system will bring a chance of light snow and drizzle Tuesday night into early Wednesday, with 1-2 inch accumulations possible.

Snow showers, which could mix with some rain will be possible Thursday and again Saturday.

Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. March 8, 2020

