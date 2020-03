(WAOW) -- The crisis intervention line for Marshfield residents has been down since at least 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Wood County Dispatch Center.

A deputy with the Wood County Sheriff's department confirmed the line is still down as of 1 p.m. on Sunday.

In the meantime, you can call the Wood County (Wisconsin Rapids) crisis intervention line at 715-421-2345.

This is a developing story, stay with news 9 for updates.