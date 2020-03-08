2 arrested in Antigo drug investigation

(WAOW) -- Antigo Police found remnants of an "inactive meth lab" and arrested two people during a drug investigation on Saturday.

Police say they found the items at a residence on the 800 block of 1st Avenue in Antigo.

In a Facebook post, the department encouraged community members to come forward with information about illegal use of drugs in Antigo, saying you can make an anonymous report to the Antigo Police Department at 715-627-6411 or on the Langlade County Crime Stoppers line at 715-627-6245 or by using the P-3 Mobile Tips App.