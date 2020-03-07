Wisconsin woman stuck on cruise ship due to coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (WKOW) -- A woman from Germantown is quarantined on the cruise ship that has had more than 20 passengers test positive for the new coronavirus.

Debbi Loftus was on the cruise on the Grand Princess with her parents. She told WISN-TV they were nearing the end of a 15-day trip to Hawaii when they learned about the health situation.

The ship is now docked off the coast of California.

The California National Guard flew test kits to the ship Thursday. Results came back Friday, which showed 21 people tested positive for the virus -- 19 crew members and two passengers.

Loftus says passengers learned about the test results by watching TV.

"I immediately called down to passenger services and said you better get the captain aware of what's going on and get on the intercom, and he did come on about ten minutes later. But the fact that we weren't told first made us quite upset and angry," Loftus told CNN.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to oversee the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, says the plan is to bring the ship to a non-commercial port this weekend. Pence says all passengers will then be tested.

Loftus says she's unsure what will happen if she and her family test negative. She does not know whether they will have to remain in quarantine or whether they will be allowed to go home.