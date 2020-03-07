Warm day tomorrow before active weather comes back

This weekend? Pleasant and warm. Going into next week? Yikes. Time to gear up for a much more active weather pattern with nearly every day having the chance for precipitation.



The rest of the night tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy at time with winds coming out of the south between 7-10 and gusts reaching up to 20 mph. Temps will bottom out tonight only in the mid 30s across the region. Tomorrow has the potential to be one of the warmest days we've seen since October, with nearly all of the News 9 area forecast to be in the 50s. Mostly sunny skies and southerly winds will be the main drivers of these mild conditions, but early afternoon cloud development could be a problem later in the day and could suppress some towns temps only in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be breezy as well with gusts reaching up to 25 mph before dying down later in the day.

A cold front pushing through for Monday will kick off the more active weather pattern in our area, dropping temperatures over 10 degrees. Luckily throughout the rest of the week we shouldn't see any more huge changes. As a messy weather system makes it's way into our area Monday, the potential for rain continues to increase- especially south of the northwoods. A slight chance for freezing rain is possible in the north late in the night on Monday, we'll continue to keep you updated on if those chances get higher as we approach it.

A small chance for light snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is in the picture as a weak disturbance ushers into our area. High temps will hold steady in the low 40s with a couple of below freezing nights in store. Another potential disturbance works its way in Thursday late in the day possibly providing rain showers late in the evening.

Friday looks to stay dry and seasonal for this time of year with temps still in the low 40s. Saturday could be another day to watch as there are some indications of two frontal systems merging together to provide widdespread rain in the area.

It looks to be a messy week, stay tuned to News 9 as we continue to track out this active weather pattern!

Have a great rest of your weekend! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk 4:30 PM March 7, 2020

On this day in weather history: 1717 - The Great Snow, a composite of four winter storms to hit the eastern U.S. in nine days, finally came to an end. Snow depths averaged 60 inches following the storm. Up to four feet of snow fell around Boston MA, and snow drifts 25 feet high were reported around Dorchester MA. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)