Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
De Beque 58, Primero 57
Delta 58, Platte Valley 53
Valor Christian 67, George Washington 56
Class 5A=
Great 8=
Fairview 55, Chaparral 46
Grandview 48, Regis Jesuit 41
Valor Christian 67, George Washington 56
Class 4A=
Great 8=
Mead 69, Lincoln 63
Northfield 73, Pueblo East 59
The Classical Academy 42, Longmont 39
Class 3A=
Sweet Sixteen=
Alamosa 46, DSST: Byers 41
Centauri 68, Manitou Springs 53
Faith Christian 57, St. Mary’s 37
Lutheran 75, Fort Lupton 55
Manual 72, Eaton 65
Resurrection Christian 59, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 40
Sterling 57, Gunnison 41
The Vanguard School 64, University 44
2A Region 1=
Championship=
Limon 80, Vail Christian 50
2A Region 2=
Championship=
Highland 65, Holly 63
2A Region 3=
Championship=
Sanford 56, Burlington 38
2A Region 4=
Championship=
Ignacio 58, Mancos 50
2A Region 5=
Championship=
Fowler 56, Crested Butte 46
2A Region 6=
Championship=
Wray 46, Sedgwick County 28
2A Region 7=
Championship=
Peyton 44, Denver Christian 40
2A Region 8=
Championship=
Yuma 67, Vail Mountain School 35
1A Region 2 Bracket 2=
Championship=
Merino 57, Denver Waldorf 52
1A Region 3 Bracket 2=
Championship=
Walsh 58, Cheraw 51
1A Region 3 Bracket 3=
Championship=
Evangelical Christian Academy 56, Branson/Kim 49
Class 1A Region 1 Site 1=
Championship=
Ouray 61, Sangre De Cristo 52
Class 1A Region 1 Site 2=
Championship=
De Beque 58, Primero 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 3A=
Sweet 16=
Brush 62, The Academy 57
Centauri 43, Alamosa 15
Delta 58, Platte Valley 53
Eaton 42, Lutheran 36
Pagosa Springs 41, Manitou Springs 16
St. Mary’s 80, Jefferson Academy 33
The Vanguard School 47, Faith Christian 35
University 41, Cedaredge 31
2A Region 1=
Championship=
Holyoke 41, Soroco 32
2A Region 2=
Championship=
Limon 79, Hotchkiss 39
2A Region 3=
Championship=
Wray 57, Meeker 55
2A Region 4=
Championship=
Sanford 46, Heritage Christian Academy 37
2A Region 5=
Championship=
Rye 52, Alexander Dawson 26
2A Region 6=
Championship=
Del Norte 60, Peyton 48
2A Region 7=
Championship=
Holly 47, Simla 35
2A Region 8=
Championship=
Ignacio 43, Rocky Ford 28
Class 1A Region 1 Bracket 1=
Championship=
Sangre De Cristo 51, De Beque 33
Class 1A Region 1 Bracket 2=
Championship=
Cotopaxi 41, Dove Creek 32
1A Region2 Bracket 1=
Championship=
Briggsdale 61, Merino 35
1A Region2 Bracket 2=
Championship=
Fleming 52, Lone Star 45
1A Region2 Bracket 3=
Championship=
Shining Mountain 39, Flatirons Academy 28
1A Region 3 Bracket 1=
Championship=
South Baca 54, Eads 18
1A Region 3 Bracket 2=
Championship=
Springfield 59, Genoa-Hugo 41
1A Region 3 Bracket 3=
Championship=
McClave 32, Branson/Kim 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/