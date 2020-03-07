 Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

9:15 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Kohler 60, Southern Door 59

Division 1 Section 1=

Sectional Quarterfinal=

Chippewa Falls 69, D.C. Everest 67

Kimberly 90, Oshkosh North 55

Neenah 63, Marshfield 49

Division 1 Section 2=

Sectional Quarterfinal=

Arrowhead 84, Menomonee Falls 76

Brookfield Central 71, Homestead 52

Brookfield East 60, Milwaukee Lutheran 58

Hamilton 83, De Pere 48

Division 1 Section 3=

Sectional Quarterfinal=

Madison East 62, Kettle Moraine 44

Madison La Follette 76, Janesville Craig 64

Oconomowoc 62, Madison Memorial 58

Waunakee 77, Sun Prairie 70

Division 1 Section 4=

Sectional Quarterfinal=

Kenosha Bradford 52, Muskego 45

Kenosha Tremper 88, Franklin 83

Racine Case 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 48

West Allis Central 63, Marquette University 54

Division 2 Section 1=

Sectional Quarterfinal=

Hortonville 60, New London 45

La Crosse Central 76, New Richmond 58

Mosinee 75, Merrill 69

Onalaska 53, River Falls 38

Division 2 Section 2=

Sectional Quarterfinal=

Kaukauna 65, West De Pere 63

Nicolet 82, Cedarburg 63

Seymour 68, Luxemburg-Casco 56

Whitefish Bay 44, Slinger 30

Division 2 Section 3=

Sectional Quarterfinal=

DeForest 75, Monroe 61

Elkhorn Area 61, Westosha Central 52

Stoughton 53, Reedsburg Area 45

Waukesha West 46, Burlington 36

Division 2 Section 4=

Sectional Quarterfinal=

Catholic Memorial 58, Pewaukee 54, OT

Milwaukee Lutheran 49, Wauwatosa East 47

New Berlin Eisenhower 76, Whitnall 53

Wauwatosa West 69, Wisconsin Lutheran 49

Division 3 Section 1=

Sectional Quarterfinal=

Altoona 68, Mauston 44

Prescott 70, Somerset 65

Saint Croix Central 55, Bloomer 41

Wisconsin Dells 66, Black River Falls 50

Division 3 Section 2=

Sectional Quarterfinal=

Oostburg 61, Chilton 58

Sheboygan Falls 67, Kiel 53

Wrightstown 89, Northland Pines 60

Xavier 65, Freedom 57

Division 3 Section 3=

Sectional Quarterfinal=

Columbus 60, Laconia 55

Edgerton 61, Lodi 50

Turner 55, River Valley 29

Waupun 44, Ripon 42

Division 3 Section 4=

Sectional Quarterfinal=

Brown Deer 103, Dominican 102

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74, Lake Country Lutheran 67

Racine St. Catherine’s 73, Lake Mills 44

St. John’s NW Military Academy 81, East Troy 72

Division 4 Section 1=

Sectional Quaterfinal=

Aquinas 60, Fall Creek 52

Cameron 64, Spring Valley 51

Luther 77, Durand 60

Unity 52, Cumberland 31

Division 4 Section 2=

Sectional Quaterfinal=

Auburndale 41, Edgar 33

Iola-Scandinavia 89, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65

Lourdes Academy 83, Shiocton 64

Stratford 71, Neillsville 36

Division 4 Section 3=

Sectional Quaterfinal=

Cuba City 78, Fennimore 53

Darlington 59, River Ridge 52

Markesan 58, Pardeeville 48

Palmyra-Eagle 57, Deerfield 40

Division 4 Section 4=

Sectional Quaterfinal=

Roncalli 72, Ozaukee 51

The Prairie School 76, Brookfield Academy 71

Division 5 Section 1=

Sectional Quaterfinal=

Luck 94, Birchwood 48

McDonell Central 44, Clear Lake 37

Thorp 56, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 49

Division 5 Section 2=

Sectional Quaterfinal=

Laona-Wabeno 69, Florence 60

Pittsville 62, Almond-Bancroft 49

Rib Lake 71, Wild Rose 58

Wausaukee 79, Gibraltar 70

Division 5 Section 3=

Sectional Quaterfinal=

Bangor 83, Cashton 71

Blair-Taylor 59, Lincoln 38

Potosi 59, Kickapoo 48

Wauzeka-Steuben 55, Benton 36

Division 5 Section 4=

Sectional Quaterfinal=

Hustisford 66, Catholic Central 56

Monticello 57, Argyle 41

Randolph 63, Cambria-Friesland 55

Sheboygan Area Luth. 103, Hilbert 66

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver Dam 55, Pulaski 41

Madison La Follette 76, Janesville Craig 54

Division 1 Section 1=

Sectional Championship=

Bay Port 56, Kimberly 34

Division 1 Section 2=

Sectional Championship=

Milwaukee DSHA 63, West Bend West 44

Division 1 Section 3=

Sectional Championship=

Middleton 61, Madison Memorial 58

Division 1 Section 4=

Sectional Championship=

Oconomowoc 58, Kettle Moraine 33

Division 2 Section 1=

Sectional Championship=

Hortonville 72, Onalaska 68

Division 2 Section 2=

Sectional Championship=

Beaver Dam 55, Milwaukee Pulaski 41

Division 2 Section 3=

Sectional Championship=

Oregon 51, Waukesha West 46

Division 2 Section 4=

Sectional Championship=

Pewaukee 73, Pius XI Catholic 42

Division 3 Section 1=

Sectional Championship=

Arcadia 52, St. Croix Falls 49

Division 3 Section 2=

Sectional Championship=

Wrightstown 54, Sheboygan Falls 39

Division 3 Section 3=

Sectional Championship=

Platteville 50, Marshall 34

Division 3 Section 4=

Sectional Championship=

Lake Mills 70, Martin Luther 65

Division 4 Section 1=

Sectional Championship=

Melrose-Mindoro 82, Unity 40

Division 4 Section 2=

Sectional Championship=

Crandon 63, Marathon 58

Division 4 Section 3=

Sectional Championship=

Aquinas 73, Cambridge 34

Division 4 Section 4=

Sectional Championship=

Mishicot 65, Brookfield Academy 45

Division 5 Section 1=

Sectional Championship=

Clear Lake 59, Northwood 33

Division 5 Section 2=

Sectional Championship=

Newman Catholic 57, Oneida Nation 48

Division 5 Section 3=

Sectional Championship=

Bangor 62, River Ridge 54

Division 5 Section 4=

Sectional Championship=

Black Hawk 83, Oakfield 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

