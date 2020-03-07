Pointers 15-game unbeaten streak ends in WIAC Championship game

The UWSP Pointers rode a 15 game unbeaten streak ended Saturday night in WIAC Championship game against the fourth ranked Eau Claire Blugolds.

The Pointers started out fast scoring the first two goals. The first off the stick of Steven Quagliata at the 3:45 mark of the first period.

The second goal also found the back of the net in the first period at 11:04 as Brennen Miller flicked it in from close range.

From there, it was all Blugolds.

They would score the next four goals, one at the end of the first period and three in the second, to win the WIAC championship 4-2.

The win will secure Eau Claire a spot in the Division 3 NCAA playoffs.

As for the Pointers, they will have to hope their 15 game unbeaten streak will carry enough weight to merit an at large bid in the playoffs.

They will have to wait until Monday to find out if they made it into the Division 3 Hockey Playoffs, when the selection show airs Monday morning at 9 a.m.