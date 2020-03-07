One dead in Langlade Co. snowmobile accident

LANGELADE COUNTY (WAOW)- A 61-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile accident in Langlade County on Saturday morning.

According to a press release, the Langlade County Sheriff's Office was notified around 11:25 a.m. about a snowmobile accident in the Township of Upham near Typner Lake Road.

They said the 61-year-old man was operating the snowmobile alone and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Antigo Fire Department, Parameidcs, Elcho Fire Department, the Wisconsin D.N.R and a passerby who provided emergency life sustaining efforts until paramedics arrived.