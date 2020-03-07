Northland Pines comes up short at state, while Newman advances to third straight state tournament, and more prep sports

It was a busy day in Wisconsin Prep sports. We had state finals in team wrestling, individual state gymnastics and boys hockey. Along with sectional finals in girls basketball as well regional finals in boys basketball.

So here's a look at the scores from all of the action on Saturday, Mar. 7. If you'd like to submit a score, please email sports@waow.com.

BOYS HOCKEY STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

St. Mary's Springs 5 Northland Pines 1

BOYS TEAM WRESTLING STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Fennimore 37 Stratford 31

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL GYMNASTICS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Gracie Holland 1st in Vault

Gracie Holland finished as 2nd overall gymnast

GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL FINALS

Crandon 63 Marathon 58

Newman 57 Oneida Nation 48

BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS