Northland Pines comes up short at state, while Newman advances to third straight state tournament, and more prep sports

Northland Pines comes up short at state, while Newman advances to third straight state tournament, and more prep sportsNew
It was a busy day in Wisconsin Prep sports. We had state finals in team wrestling, individual state gymnastics and boys hockey. Along with sectional finals in girls basketball as well regional finals in boys basketball.
So here's a look at the scores from all of the action on Saturday, Mar. 7. If you'd like to submit a score, please email sports@waow.com.
BOYS HOCKEY STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
- St. Mary's Springs 5 Northland Pines 1
BOYS TEAM WRESTLING STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
- Fennimore 37 Stratford 31
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL GYMNASTICS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
- Gracie Holland 1st in Vault
- Gracie Holland finished as 2nd overall gymnast
GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL FINALS
- Crandon 63 Marathon 58
- Newman 57 Oneida Nation 48
BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS
- Chippewa Falls 69 D.C. Everest 67
- Neenah 63 Marshfield 49
- Mosinee 75 Merrill 69
- Wrightstown 89 Northland Pines 60
- Stratford 71 Neillsville 36
- Auburndale 41 Edgar 33
- Iola-Scandinavia 89 Winnebago Lutheran 65
- Thorp 56 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 49
- Pittsville 62 Almond-Bancroft 49
- Rib Lake 71 Wild Rose 58