Hollywood came to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau was turned into a commercial for U.S. Cellular on Saturday.

News 9 got a sneak peek behind the scenes look at the production for the commercial.

Casting for the commercial took place last month here in Wausau to showcase local residents who live and work in the area and how they use their mobile devices.

"We've introduced a whole new network here in the area here and opened a new store and we thought this is the best way to introduce ourselves to Wausau by bringing people in who are part of the community into our advertising campaign," said Chris Contino, Marketing/Brand Activation Manager for U.S. Cellular.

The commercial will air in April.