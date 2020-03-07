Health officials confirm first case of coronavirus in Minnesota

(KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in the state.

The Department said the case is "an older adult resident of Ramsey County who recently traveled on a cruise ship with a known COVID-19 case."

According to a news release, the patient started developing symptoms on Feb. 25 and first sought health care on Thursday. The test was found positive on Friday.

The Department of Health is awaiting confirmatory testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but health officials do consider the presumptive positive results actionable.

EXTENDED COVERAGE: Coronavirus: What to know

The Health Department said the patient is in isolation at home and is recovering.

"MDH is working in partnership with St. Paul-Ramsey County Public Health to provide essential services and support to the patient. MDH is working to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected person. These people will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms," the news release said.

“The State of Minnesota has been working around the clock to prepare for this and I am confident that our Department of Health is up to the challenge,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in the news release. “Our Administration is collaborating across state agencies and remains in close contact with both federal and local partners as we monitor developments with this outbreak. Our state is fortunate to have a strong public health sector and world-class health care providers who are working hard to keep Minnesotans safe and healthy.”

According to the news release, MDH’s Director of Infectious Disease Kris Ehresmann said the department is working with the CDC and Ramsey County Public Health on the case and contact investigation.