First annual Rummage for a Reason sale in Central Wisconsin

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday was the first annual Rummage for a Reason sale in Kronenwetter

The rummage sale is to benefit and raise awareness for the Community Center of Hope food pantry. The event gave sellers a safe space to sell items, offering a wide variety of items, from furniture, to pet items, puzzles and, birdhouses.

"The community of hope food pantry is always looking for ways fundraisers to raise money for our food pantry for our community and we thought we would try having a rummage for a reason this year and it turned out to be just a super event," Nancy Prohaska, Board Member for Community Center of Hope Food Pantry.

Event organizers say they're already making preparations for the next rummage sale.