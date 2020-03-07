Dodge County authorities investigating circumstances that led to death of 3-year-old

LOMIRA (WKOW) -- Dodge County law enforcement officers are investigating a child's death after they received a 911 call from Lomira Friday night.

The call came in just before 7 p.m. from the 700 block of Railroad Street.

Dodge County deputies and Lomira police are working together on the death investigation, along with the state patrol and Wisconsin Crime Lab.

There's no word on what caused the 3-year-old's death at this time but the investigation is ongoing.