A look inside Cinderella’s Closet as local highschool girls prepare for prom

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's almost prom season and girls from across our area are getting ready and a local event is making sure money doesn't stop a girl from finding a dress for her special night.

Prom is something every highschooler looks forward too and you want to look your best, so Saturday hundreds of girls from all over central wisconsin had the chance to find their perfect dress for prom.

Fairy Godmothers Inc. a non-profit organization hosted cinderella's closet -- a free prom dress and accessory giveaway event for girls who may not be able to afford it.

The non-profit is dedicated to serving young women in central wisconsin making them feel like cinderella.

"It's just fun to see the girls find their perfect dress we get a lot of girls who are shy which is completely understandable its a weird experience but then when they find their perfect dress they just break out into this huge smile and it's just amazing," said Melissa Linden, Executive Director for Fairy Godmothers Inc.

With no cost at all hundreds of girls were able to pick out their dream prom dress, accessories and shoes for their big day.

If you weren't able to attend Saturday's event there's still time to find your perfect prom dress by clicking here.