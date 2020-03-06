Wausau substitute teacher went into school after trip to Italy

Wausau (WAOW) -- A long-term substitute teacher went into a Wausau elementary school after returning from a trip to Italy, according to an e-mail sent to parents.



Italy is one of the countries impacted by Covid-19.

The e-mail says the teacher went into Thomas Jefferson Elementary School Friday morning prior to the start of the school day. They say the teacher did not have contact with anyone while in the building.

The school district told parents they immediately reported it to the health department and disinfected the affected areas in the school.

The health department reportedly told the teacher self-quarantine.