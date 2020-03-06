Stratford, Edgar boys hoops roll into regional finals, other prep highlights

Stratford, Edgar boys hoops roll into regional finals, other prep highlightsNew
Here's a look at area sports scores from Friday, Mar. 6. If you'd like to submit a score, please email sports@waow.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wisconsin Rapids 67 D.C. Everest 86
SPASH 60 Marshfield 64
Medford 56 New Richmond 66
Wausau East 39 Mosinee 54
Rhinelander 46 Merrill 62
Witt-Birn 39 Wrightstown 70
Northland Pines 58 Clintonville 55
Pacelli 40 Stratford 66
Marathon 58 Neillsville 76
Spencer 38 Edgar 62
Phillips 46 Auburndale 79
Oconto 46 Iola-Scandinavia 61
Prentice 43 Thorp 46
Loyal 41 Almond-Bancroft 52
Athens 60 Pittsville 68
Newman Catholic 50 Rib Lake 73
Columbus Catholic 66 Wild Rose 74
Antigo 74 Hortonville 79