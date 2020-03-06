Proceeds from area wine tasting benefits Police Unity Tour

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- The proceeds from a wine tasting will help fund four officers ride to Washington D.C. for the Police Unity Tour.

The tour takes place every year during National Police Week. Officers from Wisconsin meet in Philadelphia and then bike to Washington D.C.

Each year law enforcement officers from Wausau Police Department, Everest Metro Police Department, the Marathon County Sheriffs office and a member of the Marathon County District Attorney's office take part in the ride.

"The four of us from Wausua area every year we ride in honor of Jason Weiland as well, we were all close friends with him so the community support has just been amazing to do this," said Kyle Mayo who is an assistant district attorney in Marathon County.

The group will be riding for three Wisconsin law enforcement officers this year. Officer Matthew Ritner of the Milwaukee Police Department, Officer John Hetland of the Racine Police Department, and Sergeant Fred Wiercyski of the Oconomowoc Police Department.

If you would like to make a donation to the tour or sponsor a rider, that information can be found here.