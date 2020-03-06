Medford finishes 5th, Marshfield 9th at State Gymnastics

Friday marked day one of the 50th WIAA girls state gymnastics tournament.

Two area teams competed: Marshfield in division 1, and Medford in division 2.

Marshfield took 9th out of 12 teams in D1. They finished with a total of 134.7520. The floor exercise is where they shined, posting their highest score of the day with a 35.034.

In division 2, Medford finished 5th out of ten teams with an overall score of 134.9010. Their highest score of the day also came on the floor exercise, where they posted a 35.133.

Saturday is day two of the meet, and will feature the individual competition.