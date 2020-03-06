Man dies in single-car crash in Clark Co.

(WAOW) -- Clark County sheriffs are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a death and the closing of eastbound lanes on State Highway 29.

According to a press release, the crash occurred Thursday at approximately 7:14 PM, on Highway 29 near County Highway P.

An initial investigation indicates that an unidentified 63-year-old Unity man lost control of an SUV driven westbound on the slippery highway roads, per the release. The SUV entered the median and overturned, ejecting the driver, who died at the scene, the release said.

Per the release, it appears the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.