Make a Difference Day benefits children in central Wisconsin

COLBY, Wis. (WAOW)-- The 12th annual Make a Difference Day benefits two organizations that help children in central Wisconsin.

Volunteers gathered at the Colby Community Library to knit quilts and pillow cases for the Spencer chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace that provides beds and bedding for children that may not have any.

Pillow cases for adults at Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield were also made as well as ice pack covers, pillow cases, and courage capes for children going through treatment at Marshfield Children's Hospital.

"They can come here and they can share their talents and just help kids. A lot of people say they have either been a patient in the hospital or they've known people, have family members that're there and they know that the things that we make contribute and are given to those kids," said Vicky Calmes, director at the library.

The day also served as a way to honor former library volunteer Maddie Thums who was also a nurse at St. Joseph's hospital in Marshfield and worked with children. She passed away in 2012.