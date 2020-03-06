Local CBD store creates a farm-to-counter experience

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -- Alleviate Wellness in Stevens Point is now growing hemp inside their store front to help educate customers about CBD.

The new grow area features a few plants in separate phases of the growing process, giving guests at the CBD boutique a farm-to-counter experience.

"People have been really excited to come in and see the plants growing and then they're able to correlate that to the CBD oil they're taking, and we're able to tell them about the process and how it comes from the plant and into the oil," said Mitchell Craven, co-owner of Alleviate Wellness.

Alleviate believes the move to bring the plants into the store furthers their mission to better educate and provide the community about CBD products.

"People come in so often. They've bought CBD in the past and I ask them how much they were taking, and they don't know. I ask them how much did the bottle contain and they don't know. I ask them if it's a full spectrum, a broad spectrum or an isolate base and they don't know," said Craven.

The shop also allows customers to get their hands dirty by allowing people to trim the hemp flowers for smoking.

For more information about Alleviate Wellness visit here.