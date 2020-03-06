Ikea recalls more than 800K dressers at risk of tipping

(WKOW) -- Some Ikea dressers may be at risk of tipping over.

The big-box chain is recalling more than 800,000 dressers after six reports involving tip-overs with the three-drawer Kullen chests.

Two people have minor injuries.

You can return the dresser for a refund, order a free wall-anchoring kit or request that Ikea send someone to your house to attach it to the wall for free.

In 2016, Ikea recalled more than 17 million dressers for the same reason. Earlier this year, Ikea paid the family of a two-year-old killed by a dresser $46 million as part of a settlement.