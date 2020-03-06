Crash backing up traffic on US-51 near Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- A crash near the WIS 29 and US 51 interchange is causing a major traffic back up, according to a News 9 reporter on scene.

The reporter said the crash is mostly impacting traffic on 29 West, as you approach the interchange.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident caused the left lane of the ramp from WIS 29 West to US-51 Northbound to close.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department is on scene.

Stay with News 9 as we work to gather more details on this developing story.