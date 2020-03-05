Trinity Lutheran School holds signing day for new kindergarten class

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)-- Trinity Lutheran School put a fun spin on signing up for school with its newest kindergarten class.

Modeled after high school athletes signing their national letter of intent to play college athletics, the children signed letters of intent on stage after putting on a school t-shirt.

"We had not just those students who are signing here and their parents we had existing kindergarten families our eighth graders showed up and cheered them on and then some other parents and our school board was almost all here and so we just had a really good turnout of people," said Kathy Yahr the school administrator.

Yahr says they plan on having the signing day again next year.

This years kindergarten class has 17 students who will graduate high school in the year 2033.