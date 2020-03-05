Newman, Marathon girls hoops advance to sectional finals, other prep highlights
Here are the area sports scores for Thursday, Mar. 5. If you'd like to submit a score, please email sports@waow.com.
BOYS HOCKEY - STATE SEMIFINALS
Northland Pines 9 Somerset Co-Op 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
SPASH 38 Bay Port 47
Rhinelander 27 Hortonville 87
Neillsville 25 Melrose-Mindoro 50
Pacelli 54 Marathon 63
Crandon 43 Bonduel 29
Northwood 36 Hurley 30
Loyal 29 Clear Lake 46
Edgar 35 Newman Catholic 49
Niagara 54 Oneida Nation 58