Newman, Marathon girls hoops advance to sectional finals, other prep highlights

Here are the area sports scores for Thursday, Mar. 5. If you'd like to submit a score, please email sports@waow.com.

BOYS HOCKEY - STATE SEMIFINALS
Northland Pines 9 Somerset Co-Op 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
SPASH 38 Bay Port 47
Rhinelander 27 Hortonville 87
Neillsville 25 Melrose-Mindoro 50
Pacelli 54 Marathon 63
Crandon 43 Bonduel 29
Northwood 36 Hurley 30
Loyal 29 Clear Lake 46
Edgar 35 Newman Catholic 49
Niagara 54 Oneida Nation 58

Brad Hanson

