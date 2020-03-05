Marshfield Clinic holds career fair in hopes of addressing worker shortage

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Hoping to address the health care worker shortage, Marshfield Clinic held a career fair on Thursday hoping to fill numerous openings.

Some of the departments at the fair included the operating room, the children's hospital, the trauma unit, and the ICU.

"We have all different types of jobs available anywhere from registered nurses to transport to people that can work in the CS department, nursing assistants. All over our organization we have a lot of great teams on every department," said Karen King, a registered nurse and the OR Manager of Surgical Services at the hospital.

More information about careers at Marshfield Clinic can be found here. The clinic is planning to hold more career fairs throughout the year.