Chesnut Center for the Arts unveils wheelchair lift

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- After a three year fundraising campaign, The Chestnut Center for the Arts now has a wheelchair lift in the building.

Before the wheelchair lift was installed, people who were in wheelchairs had to use a stair lift, and the cost of having to repair it became too much.

The lift was installed in December. It now allows for individuals with disabilities, the elderly, parents with strollers and small children to gain access to the second floor.

The next improvement for the center is raising money to make the bathroom wheelchair accessible.