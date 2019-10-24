Sports Report 10/24: Soccer and Volleyball Regional games

Here are the area sports scores from Thursday, Oct. 24. If you’d like to submit a score, please email sports@waow.com.

BOYS SOCCER

Shawano 4 Mosinee 3

Wautoma/Wild Rose 1 Plymouth 6

Northland Lutheran 1 Washburn/BAY/SS 2

Three Lakes/Phelps 1 Northland Pines 4

Coulee Christian/Providence 0 Columbus Catholic 10

Amherst/IS/R 0 Medford 5

Pacelli 1 Wisconsin Dells 4

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pittsville 0 Newman 3

Hurley 0 Washburn 3

Crandon 0 Oconto 3

Black River Falls 0 Northland Pines 3

SPASH 3 Wisconsin Rapids 0

Tomahawk 0 Mosinee 3

Eau Claire Memorial 0 Wausau West 3

Cadott 0 Auburndale 3

Witt-Birn 0 St. Mary Catholic 3

Florence 0 Three Lakes 3

Assumption 1 Athens 3

Loyal 0 Prentice 3

Gilman 3 Turtle Lake 0

Antigo 3 West Salem 0

Marathon 1 Abbotsford 3

Pacelli 0 Crivitz 3

Amherst 0 Lourdes Academy 3

Wausau East 3 Marshfield 1

D.C. Everest 1 Merrill 3

Rib Lake 0 Columbus Catholic 3