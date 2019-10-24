Sports Report 10/24: Soccer and Volleyball Regional games
Here are the area sports scores from Thursday, Oct. 24. If you’d like to submit a score, please email sports@waow.com.
BOYS SOCCER
Shawano 4 Mosinee 3
Wautoma/Wild Rose 1 Plymouth 6
Northland Lutheran 1 Washburn/BAY/SS 2
Three Lakes/Phelps 1 Northland Pines 4
Coulee Christian/Providence 0 Columbus Catholic 10
Amherst/IS/R 0 Medford 5
Pacelli 1 Wisconsin Dells 4
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Pittsville 0 Newman 3
Hurley 0 Washburn 3
Crandon 0 Oconto 3
Black River Falls 0 Northland Pines 3
SPASH 3 Wisconsin Rapids 0
Tomahawk 0 Mosinee 3
Eau Claire Memorial 0 Wausau West 3
Cadott 0 Auburndale 3
Witt-Birn 0 St. Mary Catholic 3
Florence 0 Three Lakes 3
Assumption 1 Athens 3
Loyal 0 Prentice 3
Gilman 3 Turtle Lake 0
Antigo 3 West Salem 0
Marathon 1 Abbotsford 3
Pacelli 0 Crivitz 3
Amherst 0 Lourdes Academy 3
Wausau East 3 Marshfield 1
D.C. Everest 1 Merrill 3
Rib Lake 0 Columbus Catholic 3