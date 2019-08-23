‘Stroll for Epilepsy’ returns to Wausau for the 27th year

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Saturday marks the 27th annual ‘Stroll for Epilepsy’ organized by the Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin, which looking to bring awareness and reduce the stigma around the neurological condition.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, “Epilepsy is a neurological condition that from time to time produces brief disturbances in the normal electrical functions of the brain.”

About 300,000 people in Wisconsin have epilepsy or live with the condition, and the Foundation’s goal is to help the community understand the condition and inform the public of help available.

1 in 27 people potentially will have epilepsy in their lifetime, and 1 in 10 will have a seizure in their lifetime.

In most cases, they’re unpredictable.

“Sometimes that’s the biggest thing; you don’t know when someone is going to have a seizure. It could be anytime, anywhere. So, just to keep it safe for those people and just help people understand what this is,” said Kristin Hubbard Dostal, program director for Epilepsy Foundation Heart of Wisconsin.

The Saturday morning event will include a DJ, raffles and lunch provided by Hardee’s. The most influential part, however, may be the connections waiting to be made.

“You get to connect with people that are just like you that are going through, potentially, the same thing you are, or have gone through them and to share all those experiences — to help make any individual successful in what they’re doing and the life they’re living,” said Hubbard Dostal.

You can register for the Stroll for Epilepsy online, or in person the day of the event.

In-person registration is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Big Kitchen picnic area on the east-side of Marathon Park.

The stroll begins at 11 a.m., with lunch served at noon.