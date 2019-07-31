Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Theft
PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) – The search is on to find the thieves who stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of guns and collectibles from a garage in the Town of Plover.
“The homeowner’s father died and left this stuff to him,” Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said.”The valuables are worth $20,000 to $25,000.”
The stolen items were heavy– so investigators believe more than one person is involved.
According to the sheriff’s department the loot includes:
Smith & Wesson .357
Smith & Wesson .44 mag
Bryco .22 subcompact semi-auto
High Standard .22 semi-auto
Coin Collection
Three rolls of 1938-1939 silver dollars
25 lb of worn silver coins
Multiple silver ingot squares
20-30 specialty coins in cases
Miscellaneous gold coins
Other items:
Gold watch, collectible knives, jewelry boxes, sets of silverware, gold plated silverware, vases, silverware and glassware.
If you have any information on this crime contact Portage County Crime Stoppers.
You may: call 1-888-346-6600
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip online here
You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
