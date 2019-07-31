Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Theft

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) – The search is on to find the thieves who stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of guns and collectibles from a garage in the Town of Plover.

“The homeowner’s father died and left this stuff to him,” Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said.”The valuables are worth $20,000 to $25,000.”

The stolen items were heavy– so investigators believe more than one person is involved.

According to the sheriff’s department the loot includes:

Smith & Wesson .357

Smith & Wesson .44 mag

Bryco .22 subcompact semi-auto

High Standard .22 semi-auto

Coin Collection

Three rolls of 1938-1939 silver dollars

25 lb of worn silver coins

Multiple silver ingot squares

20-30 specialty coins in cases

Miscellaneous gold coins

Other items:

Gold watch, collectible knives, jewelry boxes, sets of silverware, gold plated silverware, vases, silverware and glassware.

If you have any information on this crime contact Portage County Crime Stoppers.

You may: call 1-888-346-6600

* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

* Type: Submit a tip online here

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

