Celebrate Plover gives residents a chance to relax after last week’s storms

PLOVER, Wisc. (WAOW)– Last weekend storms swept through the Plover area leaving many residents to clean up the destruction left by the wind and fallen trees.

On Saturday, residents came out to Lake Pacawa Park for the ninth annual Celebrate Plover event.

The event gave people in the community a chance to take a break from the storm cleanup and enjoy a fun atmosphere while spending time with family and friends.

Volleyball matches, a petting zoo, bouncy castles, and plenty of food from local vendors awaited event-goers.

“This year at this time is a perfect time to have Celebrate Plover so people can put the chainsaws away come with their families and their friends just relax and enjoy a very very fun day,” said Dan Mahoney, the Plover Village Administrator.

Mahoney says a year of planning goes into each and every Celebrate Plover event.