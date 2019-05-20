‘Click it or ticket’ campaign kicks off across Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — ‘Click it or ticket’ is the theme for law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin this week.

Hundreds of agencies throughout the state are participating in the campaign in hopes of getting drivers and passengers in a consistent habit of wearing their seat belt.

This week, authorities with the Wausau Police Department said there will be more officers out patrolling for seat belt violations, although it’s something they are looking out for all year long.

“If it’s a simple fender bender it can prevent them from hitting their steering wheel. If it’s a more high-speed crash then wearing their seat belt keeps them in the vehicle, we’re not going to have to find them outside the vehicle with potentially more life-threatening injuries,” Corinne Zimmerman, a Patrol Officer with the Wausau Police Department said.

The campaign runs May 20 through June 2.

A seat belt violation in the city of Wausau is $10.