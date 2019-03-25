Wake Up Pet Pause: Preparing for disasters

Dolores Glytas joins Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor Josh Gregory, to talk about disaster pet supplies.

Here’s her list of what you and your pet need:

2. Medical Records and important papers.

3. Picture of you and your pet together on cell phone

4. All medications and veterinarian contact information. Keep all paper records & medications in plastic bags.

5. Food: at least 3-5 days worth, per pet

6. Water: at least 3-5 days worth, per pet

7. Back up collar and leash (Harness’ are better)

8. Familiar toys and treats

9. Litter box and litter for cats, and pheromone spray

10. Crates that are labeled (write last name, and phone # with a water proof sharpy pen)