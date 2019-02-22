Friday Sports Report: CW Storm headed back to state, girls basketball regionals

The Central Wisconsin Storm will make their 12th straight trip to the state hockey tournament, after they beat Wisconsin Valley Union 2-1 Friday night.

Lyndsey Glodosky scored the first goal of the game for Union in the second period.

But Eden Gruber scored a power play goal shortly after, and Maddux Federici hit the game winner later in the period to give the Storm the win. They’ll play next Friday in the state semifinal game.

Girls basketball also entered the regional semifinal round tonight. Here’s a look at all the area scores.

D.C. Everest 45 Stevens Point 54

Marshfield 44 Wausau West 54

Wisconsin Rapids 33 Appleton North 72

Shiocton 52 Saint Mary Catholic 46

Lakeland 50 Merrill 38

Mosinee 57 Rhinelander 82

Altoona 42 Stratford 55

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55 Little Chute 62

Peshtigo 29 Amherst 56

Phillips 53 Colby 91

Auburndale 25 Pacelli 29

Abbotsford 28 Necedah 36

Westfield 20 Neillsville 61

Iola-Scandinavia 37 Bonduel 69

Manawa 55 Crivitz 63

Oconto 27 Crandon 52

Birchwood 37 Hurley 50

Siren 32 South Shore 53

Gilman 48 Owen-Withee 62

Port Edwards 35 Newman Catholic 61

Columbus Catholic 53 Rosholt 37

Thorp 40 Prentice 52

Edgar 59 Loyal 44

Athens 38 Assumption 39

Three Lakes 35 Oneida Nation 44

Elcho 40 Niagara 46

Florence 40 Wausaukee 68