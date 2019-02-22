Friday Sports Report: CW Storm headed back to state, girls basketball regionals
The Central Wisconsin Storm will make their 12th straight trip to the state hockey tournament, after they beat Wisconsin Valley Union 2-1 Friday night.
Lyndsey Glodosky scored the first goal of the game for Union in the second period.
But Eden Gruber scored a power play goal shortly after, and Maddux Federici hit the game winner later in the period to give the Storm the win. They’ll play next Friday in the state semifinal game.
Girls basketball also entered the regional semifinal round tonight. Here’s a look at all the area scores.
D.C. Everest 45 Stevens Point 54
Marshfield 44 Wausau West 54
Wisconsin Rapids 33 Appleton North 72
Shiocton 52 Saint Mary Catholic 46
Lakeland 50 Merrill 38
Mosinee 57 Rhinelander 82
Altoona 42 Stratford 55
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55 Little Chute 62
Peshtigo 29 Amherst 56
Phillips 53 Colby 91
Auburndale 25 Pacelli 29
Abbotsford 28 Necedah 36
Westfield 20 Neillsville 61
Iola-Scandinavia 37 Bonduel 69
Manawa 55 Crivitz 63
Oconto 27 Crandon 52
Birchwood 37 Hurley 50
Siren 32 South Shore 53
Gilman 48 Owen-Withee 62
Port Edwards 35 Newman Catholic 61
Columbus Catholic 53 Rosholt 37
Thorp 40 Prentice 52
Edgar 59 Loyal 44
Athens 38 Assumption 39
Three Lakes 35 Oneida Nation 44
Elcho 40 Niagara 46
Florence 40 Wausaukee 68