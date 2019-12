MERRILL (WAOW)- Havanna, a two-year-old Labrador mix, is our Lincoln County Petsaver for Wednesday.

Shelter volunteers say she is shy but will warm up to you once she gets to know you, she loves children and she gets along well with other dogs.

Her fee is $165, which includes her vaccinations, spay and microchip.

For more information call the shelter in Merrill in 715-536-3459 or click here.