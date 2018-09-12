Portage County Crime Stoppers: $18,000 theft of outdoor gear

TOWN OF SHARON (WAOW) – Burglars broke into a home on County Highway J in Portage County last month and ripped off $18,000 worth of hunting, fishing and outdoor gear, Sheriff Mike Lukas said.

The break-in was reported Aug. 21 and the thieves got inside by smashing a door and likely loading the missing items – more than 150 of them – into a trailer to haul them away, the sheriff said.

According to Lukas, among the more expensive things taken were a Mercury outboard boat motor, Matthews MQ32 compound bow with accessories, Ten Point GT crossbow and accessories, fishing rods and reels and a Weber Q gas grill.

Investigators discovered a bloody palm print in the home and the DNA collected has been sent to the State Crime Lab, which will run it through a database in hopes of identifying it.

If you have any information on this theft contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.