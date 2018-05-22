SPECIAL REPORT: Unsolved

It’s been two years since a woman was found murdered near a snowmobile trail in Vilas County. To this day, no one has been arrested in connection to the death.

On May 17, 2016, Luann Beckman’s body was found in Phelps just off of a trail. Officials determined she was strangled to death. They’ve spent two years following leads, sending evidence to labs and working on an arrest.

But for Luann’s family, the agony of the unanswered questions of who and why remain.

