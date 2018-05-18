 Skip to Content

Thursday Sports Report: Athens comes from behind to stay undefeated

2:53 am Sport

Baseball 

Antigo 7, Mosinee 0
Athens 7, Phillips 6
Gilman 8, Greenwood 6 
Neillsville 14, Colby 4 
Northland Lutheran 12, Manawa 9
Pacelli 11, Port Edwards 1 
Pittsville 8, Rosholt 2 
Rib Lake 12, Prentice 11 
Stevens Point 11, DC Everest 5 
Stratford 8, Assumption 0
Tigerton 1, Gresham 0
Weyauwega-Fremont 7, Amherst 6 
Wild Rose 11, Almond-Bancroft 7 
Wisconsin Rapids 13, Merrill 4 

Softball 

Marshfield 14, Wausau West 4 
Mosinee 6, Antigo 5
Spencer 9, Columbus Catholic 0 
Gilman 7, Greenwood 5 

Soccer 

DC Everest 6, Marshfield 0 
Northland Pines 2, Lakeland 1
Wausau West 3, Wausau East 0 

adwpadmin

Related Articles

Skip to content