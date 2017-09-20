Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Possible child predator

Marathon County investigators need new clues to find a possible child predator.

Two boys reported a man approached them and made suggestive comments at the Motorama Antique Military Vehicle Show in Aniwa on Aug. 12.

The boys notified some adults and they contacted the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Because the military show draws many photographers, investigators hope someone may have captured an image of the man.

The boys provided this description of him:

If you have information about the man or any crime contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777.

Other ways to submit a tip:

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.