All Access: Edgar’s Sinz notches career win No. 400

Edgar coach Jerry Sinz is the second coach in Wisconsin state history to win 400 career games.

The 67-year-old Sinz notched No. 400 on Friday night with the Wildcats’ 70-0 win over Marawood foe Chequamegon.

"It doesn’t feel much different than the other ones to tell you the truth," Sinz told Newsline 9 after the game. "I was happy for the alumni, for the community, for the players.

"As far as I’m concerned it’s pretty much like any other game," he continued.

Sinz has coached at Edgar since 1975. He coached the Wildcats to seven state championships, and has just 80 losses to go along with his 400 wins.

He ranks second all-time in victories behind only Bob Hyland of St. Mary’s Springs (Fond du Lac), who has won 442.

Edgar, the defending Divison 7 state champion, is 5-0 this season and has tough tests with Cloverwood contender Loyal and Marawood rival Marathon coming up the next two weeks.

