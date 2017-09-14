13 Vilas Co. suspects arrested in sex sting

Twenty-five men were arrested, including 13 from Vilas County, in a sex sting that spanned across Wisconsin, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Those arrested were charged with soliciting a prostitute, pandering, soliciting a child for prostitution, attempted second degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, exposing a child to harmful material, and exposing a child to harmful narrations.

Christopher LeSavage, Steven Miceli, Scott Klinger, Kevin Bowman, Jason Zazeski, Andrew Hacker, Gerald Houdek, John Harju, Andrew Beck and Kenneth Sullivan were arrested for pandering and solicitation. Brian Von Arx, Charles Godfrey and Eric Semling were arrested for attempted second degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

“When I was sworn in as attorney general, I put johns on notice,” Attorney General Brad Schimel said. “We are coming for you, and for some – we already got you. DOJ’s Human Trafficking Bureau’s arrests this summer will not be the last.”