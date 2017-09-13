Ty Montgomery makes his mark in the community, educates students about sickle cell trait

Despite it being his day off, that didn’t keep Packers starting running back Ty Montgomery from making his mark in the community. On Tuesday afternoon, he partnered with the Bloodcenter of Wisconsin to educate students at Riverside High School about the importance of donating blood.

September is sickle cell awareness month and Montgomery was born with the sickle cell trait, so this cause means more to him than football.

"It’s not about the money I make, it’s about the lives that I can change," Montgomery said. "I love playing football, but I want to make sure I can change some lives while I’m doing it."

Sickle cell disease affects nearly 100,000 people in the United States.