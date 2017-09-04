UPDATE: Conover, Eagle River men involved in fatal shooting

The police chief has released the names of two young men involved in a fatal shooting Sunday.

Jeremiah Fox Solis, 19, of Eagle River is to appear in Vilas County Circuit Court on Tuesday and be accused of killing Connor Stephens, 20, of Conover, Chief Mark Vander Bloomen said.

Police are recommending Solis be charged with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, Vander Bloomen said in a statement. Stephens was shot in the chest in the 400 block of East Wall Street in Eagle River about midnight. No other details were immediately released.

