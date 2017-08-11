UPDATE: Wausau armed robbery suspect facing Madison murder charge

The 37-year-old man charged with two armed robberies in Wausau confessed to a murder in Madison, according to Marathon County court records.

Curtis Langlois faces four felonies and two misdemeanors, after police say he robbed Family Video and Fast Break Mobil gas station at gunpoint.

Records show he stole $506 from Family Video on 6th Street late in the evening on Aug. 2 and then stole between $2,150 and $2,350 from the gas station on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Langlois confessed to “a homicide and attempted homicide at a convenience store in Madison on Aug. 2, just after midnight.”

The Madison police department is recommending homicide charges for the attack at a 7-Eleven that killed 33-year-old Kendrith Young and wounded a 29-year-old man. Police described the shooting as a "cold, brutal assassination."

Langlois was arrested at the Walmart in Rib Mountain on Tuesday.

He faces more than 100 years in prison if convicted of all six charges. He does not have an attorney listed.

According to federal court records, Langlois was convicted of robbing four businesses in Madison in 2008. The records show Langlois would case the businesses and his partner in crime at the time would rob them.

He was sentenced to 100 months in prison and three years on parole in those crimes. Wausau Police say officers will be in touch with federal prosecutors.

A judge ordered a $1 million bond during an initial appearance Friday.

This story will be updated.