Making A Murderer: Full appeals court to rehear Brendan Dassey case

CHICAGO (WBAY) – The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals will rehear the arguments in the Brendan Dassey case.

On Friday, the appeals court released a decision granting the state’s request for "en banc", meaning it will go before the full court.

The decision vacates a three-judge panel’s majority opinion that Dassey’s conviction for the murder of Teresa Halbach be overturned.

The full appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

In June, a three-judge panel ruled in a 2-1 decision that Dassey’s confession to helping his uncle Steven Avery rape and murder Teresa Halbach was coerced by investigators, violating his constitutional rights.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice petitioned the full court to rehear the case, also known as "en banc." The DOJ argued that the panel’s majority opinion "conflicts" with the Supreme Court and other appeals court findings when it comes to juvenile interrogations.

This story will be updated.